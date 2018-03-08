Navy wife who lost kidneys after giving birth awarded $24.7M

A woman who went to an Army hospital for the birth of her third child has been awarded $24.7 million after she lost both her kidneys.
The woman's attorney, Rick Friend, said the verdict released on Wednesday is the largest ever against Tripler Army Medical Center and could be the largest in Hawaii history.
Marites Campano went to the medical center in July 2013. Court documents say the 37-year-old was pale, had low pressure and a fast heart rate after arriving. Her condition deteriorated, but she didn't receive IV antibiotics.
The documents say that by the time she was admitted into the intensive-care unit, she suffered from multi-organ failure and was put on a ventilator.
Campano lost both her kidneys and will need care for the rest of her life.
The government admitted liability.
