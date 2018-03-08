National Politics

At least 35 Vermont towns adopt climate change resolutions

The Associated Press

March 08, 2018 02:24 AM

MONTPELIER, Vt.

More than three dozen communities in Vermont have voted to support a statewide effort to combat climate change.

Environmental group 350 Vermont says the nonbinding resolutions vary from town to town, but most call for a halt to expanding fossil fuel infrastructure and to commit to reaching at least 90 percent renewable energy statewide. In total, at least 35 communities adopted the resolutions during Town Meeting Day Tuesday.

350 Vermont says it hopes the resolutions will influence state lawmakers to do more to fight climate change. Group Director Maeve McBride says the resolutions show that "every corner of Vermont has been impacted by climate change."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Another White House exit: Gary Cohn

View More Video