Colorado Senate Democrats: Debate now on alleged misconduct

Colorado Senate Democrats are calling for debate on their resolution to expel Republican Sen. Randy Baumgardner, who was investigated for alleged sexual misconduct.
Minority Leader Sen. Lucia Guzman said Wednesday that Republican Senate leaders are "re-victimizing the victims" by refusing debate and by insisting victims take their misconduct complaints to prosecutors for criminal investigation.
Guzman says that unfairly raises the bar for those seeking redress under the Legislature's workplace harassment policy.
Baumgardner denies wrongdoing. He quit one committee post after an outside investigator concluded the behavior more likely than not occurred.
Never miss a local story.
Senate President Kevin Grantham has called for criminal investigations into allegations of sexual misconduct by lawmakers. He says the allegations are better handled in the criminal justice system.
Democrats introduced their resolution in February. KUNC-FM first reported the allegations.
Comments