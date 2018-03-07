Election set for Mississippi House seat in parts of Delta

Gov. Phil Bryant has set a special election to fill a vacant seat in the Mississippi House of Representatives.
The May 8 election is in District 30 in parts of Bolivar, Quitman, Sunflower and Tallahatchie counties. If a runoff is needed, it will be May 29.
Democratic Rep. Robert Huddleston of Sumner had held the seat since 1996. He resigned Feb. 28, saying he wants to spend more time with his family.
Candidates run without party labels in Mississippi special elections. Qualifying deadline is March 19.
The winner will serve through January 2020.
