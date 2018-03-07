National Politics

One-subject rule for constitutional changes heads to ballot

The Associated Press

March 07, 2018 04:12 PM

PIERRE, S.D.

South Dakota lawmakers are asking voters to require that constitutional amendments encompass only a single subject.

The House voted 56-11 Wednesday to put the constitutional change on the November general election ballot. Representatives had to approve changes made in the Senate before the proposal advanced.

House Speaker Mark Mickelson, the sponsor, has said supporters want to make sure that voters understand what they're voting for at the polls. Critics have questioned how the proposal would work.

