National Politics

Man found in Wyoming governor's residence

The Associated Press

March 07, 2018 04:11 PM

CHEYENNE, Wyo.

Police in Cheyenne say they have taken into custody a man they found inside the Wyoming governor's residence.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says the man entered the governor's residence around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, setting off a fire alarm.

The patrol says firefighters and police arrived and found the man hiding in the house. The man was taken to the Laramie County jail.

The patrol says Gov. Matt Mead and his family weren't hurt. The patrol isn't saying whether the governor and family members were home at the time.

Patrol officials say security will be higher around the governor's residence.

