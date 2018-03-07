Sheriff: $187K of drugs seized in West Virginia, 4 arrested

West Virginia authorities say they have seized more than two pounds of illicit drugs and arrested four people.
The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford announced Monday that deputies worked with the Drug Enforcement Administration to seize more than a pound of heroin and hundreds of grams of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana Feb. 28.
Authorities say 29-year-old Travis Edwards, 37-year-old Jonathan Chuangkrud, 36-year-old Michele Pugh and 25-year-old Dior Nathan are charged with offenses related to the possession and delivery of a controlled substance. It is unclear if they have lawyers.
Authorities executed a search warrant at Chuangkrud's home and found Nathan, Pugh, digital scales and drugs. Edwards sold heroin to a confidential informant Feb. 21 in a controlled purchase.
Never miss a local story.
Rutherford says the drugs' street value was roughly $187,000.
Comments