Houston councilman found dead at home; no immediate cause

Houston City Councilman Larry Green has been found dead at his home.
The cause of his death is not immediately known. The 52-year-old Green took office in January 2012 and represented a district in southwest Houston.
Mayor Sylvester Turner, who announced Green's death Tuesday, describes Green as hard working and "not a grandstander." He says the city has lost a "groundbreaking advocate for equality, economic opportunity and neighborhood safety."
Green was an attorney for more than 20 years and was among 11 council members Houston voters elect by geographic district. Another five are elected citywide.
