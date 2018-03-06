Kansas House GOP leaders outline proposals on school safety

Top Republicans in the Kansas House have outlined school safety proposals that include new state standards for public schools and state funds for security upgrades.
Leaders of the House's GOP majority said Tuesday that their package would set aside $5 million for security grants to local school districts.
GOP legislators began work on what they described as a comprehensive school safety package the week after a mass Valentine's Day shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida.
They said their legislation will direct the State Department of Education to work with other agencies to develop statewide standards for secure buildings. It also will require the state's 286 school districts to adopt safety plans meeting the guidelines.
The department also would hire two new employees to review the local plans.
