Police offer active shooter preparedness training

A police department in New Hampshire has offered an active shooter training session with renewed interest following the shooting in Parkland, Florida that left 17 dead.
Pelham Police Officer Brian Kelly says the department wants people to be prepared if they do find themselves in an active shooter situation. WMUR-TV reports the training teaches civilians how to escape or bar access from a shooter, and how to defend themselves if all else fails.
The training was offered Monday night at a town restaurant.
Pelham High School sophomore Will Kane says he usually doesn't worry about these sorts of things, but is ready to share what he's learned with his friends.
Never miss a local story.
Police said they are planning to hold another training session in the near future.
Comments