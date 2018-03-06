Dairy worker arrested by border agents released on bond

A Mexican-born dairy worker in Vermont arrested outside of a dentist appointment by U.S. Border Patrol has been freed on bond.
Vermont advocacy group Migrant Justice said last week that Jose Luis Cordova Herrera has been released on $3,000 bond. The Burlington Free Press reports Cordova Herrera was arrested last month while leaving a dentist's office in Richford, which is near the Canadian border.
Migrant Justice claims federal agents staked out the health center, which is disputed by Border Patrol officials.
Vermont's Congressional delegation wrote a letter to Chris Cronen, the director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Boston office, urging the government to exercise "prosecutorial discretion" in Cordova Herrera's case.
Cordova Herrera's lawyer says they look forward to raising their concerns about the circumstances of Jose's arrest.
