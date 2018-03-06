National Politics

Mayor wants to turn abuse center into homeless shelter

The Associated Press

March 06, 2018 02:04 AM

HONOLULU

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell wants to convert a facility for abuse victims into a homeless shelter.

Hawaii News Now reported Monday that the $5.5 million women's shelter has barely been used since it opened.

Caldwell says converting the 20-room Makiki facility, which costs about $400,000 a year to operate, wouldn't require much work or approval.

Caldwell says the "Family Justice Center is just not being filled" like officials anticipated.

City Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro opened the center in November 2016, describing it as a one-stop shop for victims and a place where they can get services and a secure place to live.

Advocates say the reason it hasn't been used much is because its tenants must follow strict rules that are impractical.

