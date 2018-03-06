National Politics

Bill adds land deals with government to disclosure rules

The Associated Press

March 06, 2018 01:34 AM

DOVER, Del.

The state House is set to vote on a bill expanding financial disclosure requirements for elected officials.

The legislation to be voted on Tuesday requires members of the General Assembly and other people elected to state office to disclose if they have received more than $10,000 in the past 10 years from the sale of land, development rights, or any type of easement to any government entity.

The information would be included on the annual financial disclosures that elected officials already are required to submit.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

US to impose tariffs on steel, aluminum imports

View More Video