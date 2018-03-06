Grants awarded for West Virginia courthouse repairs

The West Virginia Courthouse Facilities Improvement Authority has approved $1.68 million in grants for courthouse repairs and renovations around the state.
The funding comes from fees for concealed weapons permits, marriage licenses, processing criminal bonds, felony cases and filing deeds.
Counties have to provide at least a 20 percent match.
Grants of $100,000 include Berkeley County to help repair cornice structures and belt courses, Boone County to replace concrete and work on a retaining wall and Brooke County to replace lighting with LED lighting.
Others are $100,000 to Doddridge County to repair brick and stone masonry, Fayette County to clean and repoint brick masonry, Harrison County for installing mechanical controls and duct work and Mercer County to build a ramp and replace sidewalks and handrails.
