Ex-McAuliffe aide joins top lobbying firm

The Associated Press

March 06, 2018 01:25 AM

RICHMOND, Va.

Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe's chief of staff is returning to one of the state's top lobbying firms.

Media reports say Paul Reagan is joining McGuireWoods Consulting, where he his focus will be on federal lobbying.

Reagan was chief of staff for McAuliffe during his entire four-year term. Reagan had the same position with former U.S. Sen. Jim Webb.

Reagan is a longtime Democratic aide who first joined McGuireWoods in 2005. The firm is home to several former high-level state government workers.

