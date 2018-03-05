Former state Sen. Mac Schneider to run for US House

Former state lawmaker Mac Schneider of Grand Forks will seek the North Dakota Democratic Party's nomination to run for the U.S. House.
Schneider scheduled Tuesday events in Grand Forks, Fargo and Bismarck to announce his decision.
Schneider is a businessman and attorney. He served in the state Senate from 2009 until his defeat for re-election in 2016. He served as Senate minority leader during the 2013 and 2015 legislative sessions.
Schneider will seek the Democratic endorsement to run for the U.S. House seat being vacated by Rep. Kevin Cramer, who's running for U.S. Senate. Schneider joins state Sen. John Grabinger and former state Rep. Ben Hanson is seeking the Democratic endorsement.
North Dakota Republican Party Chairman Kelly Armstrong and GOP state Sen. Tom Campbell have announced bids for Cramer's House seat.
