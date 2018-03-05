Bill would allow Wyoming hunters to wear fluorescent pink

National Politics

CHEYENNE, Wyo.

A bill that would let big game hunters in Wyoming wear fluorescent pink is making its progressing through the state Legislature.

Senate File 61 was approved Monday by the House Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Cultural Resources Committee. It now goes to the House floor for further debate.

The bill sponsored by Republican Sen. Affie Ellis of Cheyenne has already passed the Senate.

Under current state law, big game hunters must wear blaze orange as a safety measure to help distinguish themselves for other hunters.

Ellis says the fluorescent pink is considered by one textile expert to be superior to blaze orange in terms of visibility during fall hunting.

She says her motive is to give hunters a choice in safe hunting attire.

