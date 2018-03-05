$7 million settlement proposed in jail death from Arpaio era

FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2013 file photo, Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio pauses as he answers a question during a news conference at Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Headquarters in Phoenix. The family of a mentally ill man who alleges he died after being beaten and shot with a stun gun by law enforcement officers in one of the Phoenix-area jails run by former Sheriff Joe Arpaio could receive $7 million in a lawsuit settlement. The case is one of many lawsuits filed against Arpaio, now a candidate for a U.S. Senate seat, over the treatment of inmates in county jails during his 24 years as metro Phoenix's top law enforcer. Ross D. Franklin, File AP Photo