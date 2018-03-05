National Politics

Minnesota man charged in weapons case after son's threat

The Associated Press

March 05, 2018 03:55 PM

VADNAIS HEIGHTS, Minn.

Prosecutors have charged a Minnesota man with illegally possessing a machine gun and a short-barreled shotgun after his 13-year-old son allegedly threatened a classmate.

Authorities say they discovered a cache of weapons during a search of the family's Vadnais Heights home prompted by the boy's alleged threat last week.

The father was charged Monday with two felony weapons counts and a gross misdemeanor for negligently storing loaded firearms where a child could get at them. He makes his first appearance in Ramsey County court on Monday.

The son is accused in juvenile court of making threats.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Authorities say Friday's search by federal and local officers was spurred by a parent's report that a student from the Academy for Sciences & Agriculture in Vadnais Heights made a threat against another student.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

US to impose tariffs on steel, aluminum imports

View More Video