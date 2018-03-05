National Politics

Recognition awaits Hispanic who fought in Civil War

The Associated Press

March 05, 2018 02:42 AM

SANTA FE, N.M.

New Mexico state lawmakers are seeking new recognition for the Civil War heroism of a Hispanic soldier for the Union Army who also led violent campaigns against Native Americans in the mid-19th century and had close ties to a community known for enslaving American Indians.

An infrastructure bill approved by the Legislature would place a bronze bust of Manuel Antonio Chaves in the Statehouse. Republican New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez has until Wednesday to act on the Legislation.

Chaves is credited with leading a crucial Union attack on a supply caravan during the 1962 battle at Glorieta Pass that helped halt the western advance of Confederate forces. A biography of Chaves says he led 450 volunteers in an armed campaign against the Navajos in 1960 that captured women and children.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

US to impose tariffs on steel, aluminum imports

View More Video