Ohio race shows how NRA flexes its political muscle

FILE- In this Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, file photo, National Rifle Association Executive Vice President and CEO Wayne LaPierre, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference CPAC), at National Harbor, Md. The National Rifle Association's campaign against former Ohio Gov. Ted Stickland in his race for the Senate is a window into how the influential gun rights group wields its political muscle. A new test of the NRA's clout will play out in the coming months as gun control advocates demand swift action following the Florida school shooting. But the group still counts President Donald Trump and senior congressional Republicans as its allies.