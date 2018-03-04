FBI director to discuss cybersecurity at Boston College

FBI Director Christopher Wray is coming to Massachusetts to discuss cyber threats and challenges.
Wray will be the keynote speaker Wednesday at the second annual Boston Conference on Cyber Security at Boston College.
Wray's speech will address what federal law enforcement officials are doing to stay ahead of cyber threats and the importance of private sector partners, among other things.
Wray will speak at 9:15 a.m. in Gasson Hall.
The conference is put through a partnership between the FBI and the masters in cybersecurity policy and governance program at Boston College's Woods College of Advancing Studies.
FBI Boston Special Agent in Charge Hank Shaw says cyberattacks are becoming "more frequent, complex and destructive." He says everyone must work together to address the "threats of tomorrow."
