Convicted mayor encouraging supporters to write judge

A Pennsylvania mayor convicted on dozens of corruption charges has launched a letter-writing campaign to try to persuade the judge to impose a lenient sentence.
The (Allentown) Morning Call reports that it has reviewed a text message in which Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski thanks supporters and adds "What we truly need right now is for people to write a letter to the judge on my behalf."
The 52-year-old Democrat told the paper Saturday that "hundreds" have said they will write.
Pawlowski was convicted of strong-arming vendors for campaign cash in a wide-ranging scheme meant to fuel his ambitions for statewide office.
Federal prosecutors and the Democratic governor have called on him to resign immediately, something he must do eventually under state law and the city charter.
