Phoenix police identify pedestrian fatally shot by motorist

Police in Phoenix have identified a pedestrian who was fatally shot by a motorist after an altercation near a light rail platform.
They say 29-year-old Ramon Packineau died after the shooting Friday morning.
Witnesses told police investigators that Packineau and another pedestrian walked across the street to the light rail platform, causing traffic to brake heavily.
The traffic then continued to a red light.
Never miss a local story.
It was then that witnesses say the two pedestrians began yelling at the cars and Packineau ran toward one vehicle and aggressively approached the driver's door.
Police say the driver fired one shot from a handgun, striking Packineau.
The driver was interviewed by police and released, pending the remainder if the investigation.
Police haven't released the name of the driver.
Comments