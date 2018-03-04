Family condemns decision to overturn fatal attack conviction

Family members of a teen who died after classmates attacked her at school say they "cannot find peace or justice" after the Delaware Supreme Court overturned the negligent homicide conviction of one the juvenile attackers.
A spokeswoman for the family of Amy Inita Joyner-Francis told the News Journal in Wilmington on Saturday that Tuesday's ruling is a disservice to the children of Delaware.
Joyner-Francis died in 2016 after being attacked by Trinity Carr and two other classmates at a Wilmington high school.
A medical examiner said Joyner-Francis suffered from heart and lung defects that contributed to her death. The Supreme Court ruled that Carr could not have foreseen Joyner-Francis dying.
But Sherry Dorsey Walker, the family spokeswoman, said the brutality of the attack was clear.
