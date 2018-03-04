Many still without power as state cleans up from storm

Utility crews are making progress restoring power in Massachusetts following the powerful nor'easter that brought hurricane-force wind gusts and coastal flooding to the region.
The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency said about 157,000 electric customers remained in the dark as of 3:15 p.m. on Sunday, down from about 200,000 at the start of the day.
Still, officials say it could be midweek before everyone is back on line.
Republican Gov. Charlie Baker is inspecting storm damage in some coastal communities. While in Gloucester, he climbed up on a sea wall only to get soaked by an incoming wave. Seas were still churning even though the storm had moved far offshore and the threat of additional major flooding had passed.
Fifteen shelters and four warming centers are open in Massachusetts, though officials say some currently have no occupants.
