Groups vie for event dates at Prescott's courthouse plaza

Demand for dates to hold single-day events at Prescott's historic courthouse plaza continues to exceed supply, causing frustration for nonprofit groups in their scramble to get a weekend slot.
The Daily Courier reports organization representatives lined up outside the offices of the Prescott Downtown Partnership hours before it opened on the first business day in January in order to snag a date for their event.
The partnership distributes the dates on a first-come, first-served basis, though eight multi-day events were grandfathered in to their weekend dates. Officials have tightened restrictions in recent years, aiming to protect the grass around the Yavapai County Courthouse from overuse.
Many of the groups seek a spring date with typical favorable weather to host fundraising events, which can bring thousands of people to downtown Prescott.
