Casper police: Officers justified in shooting armed man

An initial investigation has determined that two Casper officers who shot and killed a sword-wielding man did not break the law or violate department policy, according to police officials.
Police received a call shortly before midnight Sunday from a convenience store clerk who said a man with a sword came into the building, threatened her and physically assaulted her. She did not suffer injuries that required immediate medical care.
A few minutes later, two officers confronted Douglas Oneyear, 36, nearby and shot him as he wielded a sword. He died at the scene.
Police Chief Keith McPheeters said he is "deeply committed to transparency," but an internal investigation is not yet complete. The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation also is looking into the shooting, The Casper Star-Tribune reported .
The state's findings will be passed on to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office, which will determine if charges are warranted. If the district attorney's office decides charges are not warranted, top prosecutor Mike Blonigen will release a letter explaining his findings.
"The family and friends of Mr. Oneyear, as well as the involved officers and their families, have all been deeply impacted by this incident, as has the community as a whole," the department said in a statement that asked for compassion and understanding for the officers and the victim's family.
The officers have been placed on leave.
