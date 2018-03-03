A look at the Republicans running for Illinois governor

Two Republicans are running to become the party's nominee for Illinois governor. Here's a look at the candidates, in the order they will appear on the March 20 primary ballot:
___
Name: Bruce Rauner
Hometown: Winnetka
Never miss a local story.
Age: 61
Occupation: Governor of Illinois
Education: Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Dartmouth College; Master of Business Administration, Harvard University
Public offices held: Governor, 2015-present
Professional experience: Private-equity investor, philanthropist
Running mate: Evelyn Sanguinetti of Wheaton
___
Jeanne Ives:
Hometown: Wheaton
Age: 53
Occupation: State representative for Illinois House District 42
Education: Bachelor of Science in Economics, U.S. Military Academy
Public offices held: Wheaton City Council, 2010-2012; state representative, 2013-present
Professional experience: Tax preparation for individuals and small businesses
Running mate: Former state Rep. Rich Morthland of Cordova
Comments