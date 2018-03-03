FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2018 file photo, Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner delivers his State of the State address at the Capitol, in Springfield, Ill. Rauner is trying to win a second term after becoming Illinois' first Republican governor in a decade with promises to shake up Springfield and pass a business-friendly agenda. But first he faces a primary challenge from state Rep. Jeanne Ives, who jumped into the race after he angered conservatives with his actions on issues such as abortion and illegal immigration.
FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2018 file photo, Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner delivers his State of the State address at the Capitol, in Springfield, Ill. Rauner is trying to win a second term after becoming Illinois' first Republican governor in a decade with promises to shake up Springfield and pass a business-friendly agenda. But first he faces a primary challenge from state Rep. Jeanne Ives, who jumped into the race after he angered conservatives with his actions on issues such as abortion and illegal immigration. The State Journal-Register via AP File Rich Saal
FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2018 file photo, Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner delivers his State of the State address at the Capitol, in Springfield, Ill. Rauner is trying to win a second term after becoming Illinois' first Republican governor in a decade with promises to shake up Springfield and pass a business-friendly agenda. But first he faces a primary challenge from state Rep. Jeanne Ives, who jumped into the race after he angered conservatives with his actions on issues such as abortion and illegal immigration. The State Journal-Register via AP File Rich Saal

National Politics

A look at the Republicans running for Illinois governor

The Associated Press

March 03, 2018 12:49 PM

Two Republicans are running to become the party's nominee for Illinois governor. Here's a look at the candidates, in the order they will appear on the March 20 primary ballot:

___

Name: Bruce Rauner

Hometown: Winnetka

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Age: 61

Occupation: Governor of Illinois

Education: Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Dartmouth College; Master of Business Administration, Harvard University

Public offices held: Governor, 2015-present

Professional experience: Private-equity investor, philanthropist

Running mate: Evelyn Sanguinetti of Wheaton

___

Jeanne Ives:

Hometown: Wheaton

Age: 53

Occupation: State representative for Illinois House District 42

Education: Bachelor of Science in Economics, U.S. Military Academy

Public offices held: Wheaton City Council, 2010-2012; state representative, 2013-present

Professional experience: Tax preparation for individuals and small businesses

Running mate: Former state Rep. Rich Morthland of Cordova

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

US to impose tariffs on steel, aluminum imports

View More Video