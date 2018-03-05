National Politics

Glendale police ID suspect who was fatally shot by officers

The Associated Press

March 05, 2018 02:32 AM

GLENDALE, Ariz.

Authorities have identified a man who was fatally shot by police in Glendale last week.

Glendale police say 44-year-old Stephen Hudak died at the scene of Friday night's shootout with officers.

A police sergeant was shot and wounded in the exchange and remains hospitalized in stable condition.

His name hasn't been released.

Police say officers were attempting to arrest Hudak when he tried to run away but was fatally shot during an exchange of gunfire following a search.

They say the incident remains under investigation.

