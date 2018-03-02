The Latest: Phoenix police: Suspect in shooting in custody

The Latest on a Phoenix shooting involving police (all times local):
11:50 a.m.
The Phoenix Police Department says a suspect in a shooting involving at least one police officer is in custody.
The department's Twitter post reporting the development Friday did not provide any additional information about the suspect or the incident, which another Police Department spokesman said previously that resulted in an officer being injured.
The nature of the officer's injury and his or her condition isn't known.
The incident occurred Friday near 43rd Avenue and Hatcher Road,
11 a.m.
A Phoenix Police Department spokesman say an officer reportedly is injured and a suspect is being sought following an officer-involved shooting in northwest Phoenix.
The nature of the officer's injury and his or her condition isn't known but Sgt. Alan Pfohl says the incident occurred Friday near 43rd Avenue and Hatcher Road and that additional information is not immediately available.
Pfohl says police are "actively looking for a suspect" and ask that people stay away from the area until the situation is under control.
