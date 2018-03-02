National Politics

Bill addressing building codes heads to Idaho Senate

The Associated Press

March 02, 2018 01:43 PM

BOISE, Idaho

Idaho's House has approved legislation banning local cities and counties from adopting residential building code provisions that are more stringent than those already approved by the state.

The Spokesman-Review reports House members voted 52-16 on Friday to send HB 547 to the Senate.

Republican Rep. joe Palmer, the bill's sponsor, says the current system is too confusing and too difficult for contractors to navigate and determine which permits they need to follow.

However, Democratic Rep. Ilana Rubel countered that local officials should be in control of crafting their own building codes.

Builders, architects and the state association of fire chiefs all opposed the measure during the bill's legislative hearing.

