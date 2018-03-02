Lawmaker: Troubled group homes should be 'burnt down'

A Rhode Island lawmaker says two troubled group homes should be immediately shut down or "even burnt down" after a scathing report from the state's child advocate.
WPRI-TV reports that Democratic Rep. Anastasia Williams made the statement during an impassioned speech Thursday at a House oversight committee meeting.
Child Advocate Jennifer Griffith detailed for the committee the findings of a report released in January. She said two group homes operated by Blackstone Valley Youth and Family Collaborative are not supervising the youth in their care. She said they are beyond rehabilitation.
Department of Children, Youth and Families Director Trista Piccola said the department has stopped referrals to the homes but is giving them 30 days to try to solve the problems. She says she's prepared to cut ties if necessary.
