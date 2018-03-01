Utah lawmakers OK plan to delay any voter-approved laws

Utah lawmakers facing the possibility that voters could change laws on several hot-button issues this year are approving a plan to delay any new measures that pass at the ballot box.
Republican Rep. Brad Daw said Thursday there are an unusually high number of ballot initiatives in the works on things like medical marijuana, school funding and Medicaid expansion.
Daw says the state simply needs time to prepare if any succeed, but opponents argue it's already hard to put questions to the voters and the six-month delay would undercut the will of the people.
The proposal could let lawmakers make changes to voter-passed laws before they go into effect. Republican Rep. Travis Seegmiller says he's nervous about empowering the citizenry to intervene too swiftly.
The bill now goes to the full House.
