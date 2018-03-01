Walker shifts position in reaction to school shootings

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2018, file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, speaks to reporters in Madison, Wisc. Walker is shifting his approach in the wake of the latest school shooting that comes in an election year. Walker reacted to past school shootings by remaining open to the possibility of arming teachers, while emphasizing the need to bolster mental health treatment and not stricter gun control measures. But two weeks after the Florida high school shooting, Walker this week came out against arming teachers and instead says he'll propose other ideas. Scott Bauer File AP Photo