Son of GOP's Mike DeWine bows out of governor's race dispute

Ohio Supreme Court Justice Pat DeWine has recused himself from hearing a would-be gubernatorial candidate's lawsuit challenging his disqualification from the ballot.
DeWine filed his recusal Wednesday in the case of Democrat Jon Heavey. Heavey is a Cleveland-area physician and venture capitalist who entered the race on the Feb. 7 filing deadline. He has put $1.5 million of his own money into his campaign.
DeWine is the son of another candidate in the race: Republican Attorney General Mike DeWine. Mike DeWine's running mate, Secretary of State Jon Husted (HYOO'-sted), is among parties Heavey has sued.
Heavey wants the high court to reverse Husted's decision removing him from the ballot.
Never miss a local story.
He alleges dozens of signatures he submitted were inaccurately tossed for reasons including illegibility, wrong party or not writing in cursive.
Comments