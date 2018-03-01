Republican lawmakers in NY call school security task force

Republicans in the New York State Assembly are calling on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to create a new commission to study school security.
The proposed panel, which would be called the Temporary Commission on School Safety and Security, would include members from law enforcement, public education and state government.
Assemblyman Brian Kolb, who leads the chamber's Republican minority, says the commission could look at setting uniform security standards for schools throughout the state. He says simple, small changes that could prevent another tragedy, like limiting access to schools to a single secure entry point.
Over on the Senate side, the Republican leaders of that chamber say they'll soon unveil a comprehensive legislative package including measures to help schools improve security.
