This Feb. 17, 2018, still frame from video from a San Francisco police officer's body camera shows several officers hitting the ground and firing multiple rounds into an RV after a person inside allegedly fired two shots at them in the city's Mission Bay district. No one was hit by the gunfire. The department has released several videos of the incident from officer's body cameras. San Francisco Police Department via AP)

San Francisco unleash fusillade against suspected killer

The Associated Press

March 01, 2018 12:46 AM

SAN FRANCISCO

San Francisco police say officers fired 65 bullets at a suspected killer — and missed.

The department on Tuesday released details of a Feb. 17 shootout in the Design District.

Police were trying to arrest a man for a shooting hours earlier that killed one man and wounded another.

Police say the suspect carjacked an SUV and finally holed up in a recreational vehicle.

Officers surrounded it and ordered him out.

Authorities say three people and a dog left but the man didn't.

Police say he then fired two shots at officers, who responded with a nearly 15-second fusillade that was captured by police body cameras. One officer fired after falling to the ground.

Nobody was hit.

Joel Armstrong surrendered two hours later.

The shooting is under investigation.

