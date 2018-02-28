National Politics

Alaska lawmakers to weigh gun protective orders

By BECKY BOHRER Associated Press

February 28, 2018 12:37 PM

JUNEAU, Alaska

A recent deadly shooting at a Florida high school is prompting Alaska lawmakers to review a bill that would let authorities temporarily take guns from people deemed to be a danger to themselves or others.

The bill has been pending for over a year but is just getting attention now.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Matt Claman says formal requests must be made for a bill to be heard and he doesn't think one was made until after the shooting.

The bill's sponsor, Rep. Geran Tarr, a fellow Anchorage Democrat, says she thought a request was submitted last year but is glad the measure is getting a hearing.

The bill was introduced in 2017, after an Anchorage man was charged in the shooting deaths of five people at a Florida airport.

