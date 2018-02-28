National Politics

Georgia House wants lobbyists to abide by harassment policy

The Associated Press

February 28, 2018 12:15 PM

ATLANTA

The Georgia House has passed a measure that would require lobbyists working in the Capitol to abide by the same sexual harassment policy as lawmakers.

The proposal, passed unanimously on Wednesday, would require lobbyists to sign on to the General Assembly's sexual harassment policy as a condition of their registration. It also outlines sanctions the General Assembly could impose on lobbyists that violate the policy, including revocation of their credentials and fines.

Leaders of the Georgia House and Senate earlier this month adopted an expanded sexual harassment policy for the legislature.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Trump to American children after Florida school shooting: You are never alone

View More Video