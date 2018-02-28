Georgia House wants lobbyists to abide by harassment policy

The Georgia House has passed a measure that would require lobbyists working in the Capitol to abide by the same sexual harassment policy as lawmakers.
The proposal, passed unanimously on Wednesday, would require lobbyists to sign on to the General Assembly's sexual harassment policy as a condition of their registration. It also outlines sanctions the General Assembly could impose on lobbyists that violate the policy, including revocation of their credentials and fines.
Leaders of the Georgia House and Senate earlier this month adopted an expanded sexual harassment policy for the legislature.
