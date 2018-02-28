National Politics

License plate grace period approved by Michigan Senate

The Associated Press

February 28, 2018 12:13 PM

LANSING, Mich.

Michigan drivers may soon have a grace period for displaying a license plate on their vehicles.

State senators unanimously approved a House bill Wednesday requiring drivers to fasten and display a registration plate on their vehicles no later than 30 days after the registration or renewal date.

The current Michigan Vehicle Code prohibits all driving on the highway without a visible plate.

In November the House cleared its proposal to amend the code with a 30-day buffer, during which paper and electronic verification through the Law Enforcement Information Network would be accepted as proof of registration. Drivers who fail to display a license plate after the 30 days would still receive a civil infraction.

The bill now heads to the governor's office.

