Nebraska treasurer candidate Murante endorsed by Ted Cruz

Nebraska state treasurer candidate John Murante has won an endorsement from U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz.
Murante's campaign announced the Texas senator's support on Wednesday.
Murante is seeking the Nebraska Republican Party's nomination in the May 15 primary. The Republican state senator from Gretna is running against Taylor Royal, who mounted an unsuccessful campaign for Omaha mayor last year.
Both candidates are looking to replace State Treasurer Don Stenberg, who is ineligible to run again because of term limits.
Murante served as Nebraska state campaign chairman for Cruz's 2016 presidential campaign. Murante has previously won endorsements from Gov. Pete Ricketts, Lt. Gov. Mike Foley, State Treasurer Don Stenberg, State Auditor Charlie Janssen and former Gov. Kay Orr.
