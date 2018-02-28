The Latest: Cardinal Cupich of Chicago urges action on guns

The Latest on gun-restriction legislation in Springfield (all times local):
11:05 a.m.
The archbishop of Chicago is urging Illinois lawmakers to adopt restrictions on assault weapons and other curbs on firearms after a Florida high school massacre and the fatal shooting of a police officer two weeks ago.
Cardinal Blase Cupich (BLAYZ' SOO'-pich) says "the youth of our nation are shaming the adult world into action." Teen-aged activists have protested for tougher rules on firearms after 17 students were killed Feb. 14 in Parkland, Florida.
Never miss a local story.
Lawmakers are expecting floor votes on five measures Wednesday. They include banning sales of assault-style weapons to those under 21.
Cupich says he's met with the widow and daughter of Chicago Police Commander Paul Bauer. He was killed Feb. 13 in downtown Chicago. Cupich says support for the gun measures by law enforcement officials — including Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson — is "compelling."
___
8:40 a.m.
Illinois Democrats are gearing up for a showdown on gun-purchasing restrictions.
House leaders plan votes Wednesday on five measures to restrict firearms purchases and intervene on mental health issues.
The Judiciary-Criminal Committee endorsed each Tuesday evening on 8-5 partisan roll calls. Republicans and gun-rights advocates complain the proposals are rushed, poorly drafted and in some cases represent a constitutional overreach.
Democrats are responding to a Valentine's Day massacre that killed 17 students at a Florida high school and the fatal shooting a day earlier of a police officer in Chicago.
They also sense the pressure of public frustration over continued killings as they prepare to face primary election voters in less than a month.
___
Online:
The bills are HB1465 , HB1467 , HB1468 , HB1469 and HB1664 .
Comments