National Politics

NJ lawmakers consider 7 bills aimed tightening gun laws

The Associated Press

February 28, 2018 12:12 AM

TRENTON, N.J.

New Jersey lawmakers are set to consider a handful measures to tighten the state's already-strict gun laws.

The Assembly Judiciary Committee is set to weight seven bills on Wednesday.

It's New Jersey's first legislative hearing on gun control since the fatal high school shooting in Parkland, Florida. Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy had already promised more "sensible" gun-control measures even before the shooting that killed 17 people.

The measures under review include bills to require the seizure of firearms when a mental health professional determines someone poses a threat. Another bill would require background checks for private gun sales.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

If approved, the measures would go to the full Democrat-controlled Assembly for a vote.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Trump to American children after Florida school shooting: You are never alone

View More Video