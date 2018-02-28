National Politics

Cleveland mayor's grandson pleads guilty to weapons charges

The Associated Press

February 28, 2018 12:08 AM

CLEVELAND

The grandson of Cleveland's mayor has pleaded guilty to weapons charges and been placed on a yearlong diversion program.

Cleveland.com reports 21-year-old Frank Jackson Jr., grandson of Mayor Frank Jackson, pleaded guilty Tuesday to carrying a concealed weapon and improperly handling firearms charges. The plea will be wiped off court records if he completes the program. He could face a possible prison sentence if he fails to do that.

Records show Jackson was the passenger in a truck stopped last year for blocking traffic in Cleveland. Officers say they found a .40-caliber pistol in the truck, and Jackson told them he had a gun clip.

Jackson's attorney says his client is a first-time offender and appreciates prosecutors and the judge agreeing to diversion, which is often given for first-time offenses.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Trump to American children after Florida school shooting: You are never alone

View More Video