Maine governor proposes another voter ID bill

Maine's Republican governor is again trying to require Mainers to present photo ID to vote.
About two dozen gubernatorial hopefuls want to succeed Gov. Paul LePage, who is term-limited from running for governor.
Gov. Paul LePage's latest voter ID bill would allow those who don't have a photo ID to cast a regular ballot with an affidavit.
But after the November election, Mainers without a photo ID would only have their vote officially cast by presenting a photo ID within three business days.
Never miss a local story.
No hearing is set yet for the bill.
A 2012 state commission found no evidence of voter fraud in Maine.
The Bangor Daily News has found that voter ID bills have been attempted at least 10 times since 1995, including a Republican-led attempt that failed in 2017.
Comments