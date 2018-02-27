National Politics

Coroner identifies man fatally shot by Casper police

The Associated Press

February 27, 2018 11:20 PM

CASPER, Wyo.

The Natrona County Coroner's Office has identified a man shot and killed by Capser police.

The Star-Tribune reports that 36-year-old Douglas Oneyear was shot by officers Sunday night.

Officers went to the Loaf 'N Jug store after a clerk called 911 saying a man threatened and assault her with a sword.

Police say Oneyear had been wielding the sword when two officers shot him shortly before midnight. He died at the scene.

The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the case.

The two officers who shot Oneyear have been placed on administrative leave.

The Casper Police Department has not yet identified them.

