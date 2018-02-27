National Politics

Eugene takes action to silence horns from passing trains

The Associated Press

February 27, 2018

EUGENE, Ore.

The Eugene City Council agreed to spend more than $7 million for safety upgrades at railroad crossings, a move intended to silence the horns of passing trains.

Federal regulations give cities the option to pay for upgraded safety devices at crossings so train engineers don't have to repeatedly blast their horns to alert pedestrians and motorists. The safety devices are primarily street medians and additional gates.

The Register-Guard reports residents have complained for decades that the horn blasts disrupt their sleep and lower their quality of life.

