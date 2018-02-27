Nicholson, Vukmir agree to 1 debate; Nicholson wants 5 more

Republican U.S. Senate candidates Kevin Nicholson and Leah Vukmir have agreed to a March 28 debate hosted by WTMJ-AM.
Both candidates said Tuesday they had agreed to debate that day in the Milwaukee area, but no details have been announced. That would be their first debate of the campaign.
Nicholson, a Delafield businessman, on Tuesday challenged Vukmir, a state senator, to five more debates in March and April across the state.
Vukmir's campaign manager Jess Ward was noncommittal on the six-debate proposal, saying that Vukmir "looks forward to debating Kevin Nicholson."
Never miss a local story.
The primary is Aug. 11, with the winner moving on to face Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin in November.
Nicholson is proposing moderated debates in Eau Claire, Green Bay, Hudson, La Crosse, Madison, Milwaukee and Wausau.
Comments