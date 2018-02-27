Lawmakers vote down plan to limit police search power

Utah lawmakers are voting against a plan to roll back a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that bolstered police power to use evidence even if officers did something wrong to get it.
A legislative committee voted Tuesday to hold the bill that would bar evidence gathered after an illegal stop.
Supporters said it would prevent possible police abuse of power, but critics argued it would wrongly tie officers' hands.
The bill came after the Supreme Court decided Edward Joseph Strieff could be convicted of drug crimes even though police found the drugs after an illegal stop in South Salt Lake.
Never miss a local story.
The majority found the evidence was legal because Strieff had an outstanding traffic warrant, but a dissent said the 2016 decision was a serious blow to constitutional rights because many people have minor warrants.
Comments